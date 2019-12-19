Merger of Dover-Foxcroft hospital and Northern Light Health one step closer to completion

The merger of Mayo Regional Hospital and Northern Light Health is one step closer to being finalized.

It would make the Dover-Foxcroft facility the 10th hospital owned by the healthcare group.

Mayo is currently owned and governed by a hospital administrative district.

That group voted Thursday night to allow the transaction to take place.

Northern Light Health already has the green light from its board.

The next step is DHHS approving a Certificate Of Need.

That decision is expected within the next few months.

.