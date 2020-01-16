State officials approve merger of Dover-Foxcroft hospital and Northern Light Health

State officials have given a green light to the merger that will make Mayo Regional Hospital a part of the Northern Light Health System.

Once necessary regulatory approvals have been made, the Dover-Foxcroft facility will be the tenth hospital owned by the healthcare group.

With Thursday's "certificate of need" approval, the healthcare organizations say they are on target to complete the final steps of the legal process in the next few months.

Standard conditions have been set by the state.

The hospital will need to share financial results, quality outcomes and service statistics for three years after the merger is completed.