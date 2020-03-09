Mercer man arrested in connection with Waterville shooting that injured little girl

A Mercer man is in jail in connection with a Waterville drive-by shooting that seriously injured a little girl.

The Kennebec Journal reports 18-year-old Gavin Loabe of Mercer was arrested on Friday.

He made his first court appearance Monday on an aggravated assault charge.

The newspaper reports Waterville police confirmed Loabe was with an accomplice who hasn't been identified. But that person allegedly fired into an apartment building on Summer Street more than a week ago.

7-year-old Emah Frost was shot while eating a snack in her bedroom.

She's been released from the hospital but the bullet remains lodged inside of her back.

TV5 also spoke with Kennebec County Jail officials who say Loabe was brought in Friday on attempted murder charges.

He was being held on $750,000 bail.

They tell us his bail amount was dropped to $5,000 Monday, after the original charge was dropped and changed to aggravated assault.

The Kennebec Journal says court testimony indicated Loabe and the accomplice were trying to shoot a man who was not at the residence.