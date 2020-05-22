Mental health experts concerned about nations suicide rate because of COVID-19

Mental healthcare experts are concerned on how much COVID-19 is affecting the public mentally.

They say the toll it is playing on people’s mental health is just beginning and it is too early to predict the scale of the impact.

According to experts the nations suicide rate will show the effect.

Social isolation and constant anxiety about the virus can be very self-destructive.

“Mental health conditions could actually worsen, so if you have an existing mental health condition that could worsen. If you don’t have an exciting mental health condition, just this prolonged amount of stress, anxiety, unknown could actually trigger or bring on a mental health condition.”

Healthcare experts recommend taking a break from social media and watching the news before you go to bed at night.

If you or someone you know is in crisis, call 888-568-1112