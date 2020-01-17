Mental health expert talks about suicide prevention

Another young life was lost to suicide in Penobscot county this week, and mental health experts have advice for those who care for and work with youth.

Suicide prevention is something they say starts with a conversation and looking for warning signs.

"What to look for...feelings of hopelessness, helplessness. Actually verbalizations of 'it would be better if I weren't here, life would be better if I were dead, nobody cares about me anyway'. Kids who you're seeing some sudden changes in their sleep patterns, their friend groups, their appetite, their activities or interests. Things that they used to really love they're just no longer really into anymore. Kids who may be giving away possessions or finding ways to say goodbye," explained Chris McLaughlin,

There are hotlines available including the statewide crisis hotline that can be reached by dialing 1-888-568-1112

A crisis text line is also available - just text home to 741741.