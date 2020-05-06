Mental health during pandemic is a marathon, advice from expert on hanging in there

For many, as the stay at home order continues, things at times can feel overwhelming.

Dr. David Prescott from Northern Light Health calls what we've all been dealing with a marathon.

A marathon we were thrust into and have been training for on the fly.

With the world so different from what we knew just months ago, many are dealing with fears about the coronavirus and even going out into the world.

"You try to acknowledge that it feels worrisome or difficult to go out and do something that you haven't been doing," he said. "Take whatever precautions you can, but we really worry in mental health about people whose only strategy is to try to avoid the world. That is not a long-term successful strategy."

Dr. Prescott says as you hear the reports from people like Dr. Shah each day, he will say things like this isn't over, and warn of a second wave of cases.

That is a reality to be prepared for, but don't allow yourself to be consumed by it.

Dr. Prescott also used the word resiliency.

It's what we've all built up - and need to keep at it.

Exercise and other stress busters are still key.

With the new face covering protocols in place in the governor's revised order, there are added stresses from those we feel may not be following the rules the way we think they should be.

Or, maybe it's the opposite, and you think the rules are too strict.

Essentially, he says limit those worries as best you can.

"Our brains are not designed to deal with constant catastrophe," he added. "People get post traumatic stress from that. So if you can limit what your brain is being exposed to, there are very sad and difficult things going on, but give in to it in measured doses. You don't need to take on everybody's stress and everybody's disaster. Just take on your own and those closest around you."

He says that includes just how mush information you are taking in - perhaps not letting that social media post bother you so much.

Or just watch some TV that's not COVID-19 related.

