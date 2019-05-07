Mental Health Symposium and Bike Ride in Bangor

If you encounter something in the line of duty that bothers you...Talk to someone about it.

First responders from across the region gathered in Bangor Tuesday afternoon for a mental health awareness symposium.

Wednesday there will be a bike ride in honor of Isaac Greenlaw, a firefighter with post-traumatic stress who committed suicide last October.

25 cyclists will pedal south in his memory...

"Just to memorialize Isaac Greenlaw and the ride, as well as bring awareness to mental health and Isaac's role in that," said friend and ride organizer Rod Koehn.

"We were always told, I was on a fire department for the last 32 years I just retired. And you were always told to suck it up," said Co-organizer Mike Kaiser. If something bothers you don't talk about it just let it go. But we're telling people it's OK not to be OK."

The ride will cover 135 miles going from Bangor to Watervile Wednesday then Waterville to Freeport the next day.

It leads up to the National EMS Memorial Bike Ride on Saturday.

