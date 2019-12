The two men arrested for the murder of a man who was found dead in his Essex Street home on November 1st were in court on Friday.

Joseph "JJ" Johnson of Old Town and 39-year-old Cote Choneska of Veazie are being held without bail.

They're accused of killed 59-year-old Berton Conley before setting his home on fire.

They have not been charged with arson.

In 1997, Choneska shot a Clifton store owner six times during a robbery.

The man was left paralyzed.