Memorial honors life of fallen Park Ranger

A new monument in Acadia National Park honors a park ranger who died in the line of duty.

In 1938, Ranger Karl Jacobson was patrolling the perimeter of the park when he was shot by a hunter.

Officials say the hunter thought Jacobson's movement was that of a deer.

Jacobson, who was just 22-years-old and newly married, died two days later.

The monument named for the fallen ranger is located at the Schoodic Woods ranger station.

The memorial consists of a bronze plaque and the iconic park ranger campaign hat mounted on a large pink granite boulder placed by Freshwater Stone from Orland.