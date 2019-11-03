Memorial created to honor 6 victims of 2014 Portland fire

A memorial has been set up in Portland to honor the six people killed in an apartment building fire in the city five years ago.

WMTW-TV reports that the memorial featuring six benches was dedicated on Saturday in a city park near Noyes Street where the fire occurred.

The Nov 1, 2014 fire killed six people between the ages of 23 and 29.

Investigators believe the building's smoke detectors were not operating and several exits were blocked.

The building owner and landlord was acquitted on manslaughter charges but served 70 days in jail over a code violation.

He has since sold the property.