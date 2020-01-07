Memorial blood drive honors memory of United Way employee

The 'Robin Bridges Memorial Blood Drive' is being held this Thursday at the Cross Insurance Center in Bangor.

Robin Bridges was an employee of The United Way of Eastern Maine.

She recently lost her battle with Leukemia.

The United Way is sponsoring the drive in memory of their coworker and friend.

Shirar Patterson, president and CEO of the United Way of Eastern Maine, said that Robin could light up a room.

"Robin always wanted to give back to the community. That was why she came to work here with us. We just felt it was a nice way to partner with another organization and really try to honor her memory but do something to pay it forward."

The drive runs noon to five on Thursday.

You can find out more on the United Way of Eastern Maine Facebook page.

Register ahead of time with the Red Cross to reserve a specific time.

Use the link in the sidebar to find the blood drive on the Red Cross website.