A charity run will be hosted at Mill Stream Elementary School on August 18th. On top of the traditional 5K, there will also be a 13.12 mile half marathon, 13.12 being Cole's badge member.

Special awards made by local artists will be given to the first place finisher for each run and funds raised will be used towards a scholarship fund. The event will go from 7 AM - 11 AM.

To sign up visit:

runsignup.com/Race/ME/Norridgewock/CorporalColeMemorial