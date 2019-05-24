Memorial Day observances around the region

APPLETON: 10 am ceremony at Miller Yard Cemetery. Parade begins at 11am at Gushee Corner and ends at Pine Grove Cemetery.

BANGOR: Parade begin at 10:15 am at the junction of State and Exchange streets in Bangor. The parade will go up Main Street to Davenport Park at the corner of Main and Cedar streets.

BANGOR: Memorial Day Program at the Cole Land Transportation Museum- Hot dogs, hamburgers, soda and whoopie pies will be sold. The Bangor High School Band will perform at noon. A wreath laying ceremony will be held at 1pm. Veterans can have an annual reflective sticker applied to their walking stick. Admission to the museum is free on Memorial Day.

BANGOR: Solstice Senior Living retirement community is located at 922 Ohio Street. They will host a fundraising event for the Maine Troop Greeters and House In The Woods beginning with lunch and music from noon til 3 on Monday. The event includes an Antique and Classic Car Show.

BAR HARBOR: A Memorial Day ceremony, with a procession of veterans led by a color guard, will be held at the town pier at 10 a.m. Veterans, family, friends and community members are invited to commemorate the men and women who have lost their lives while serving our country. The hour-long ceremony is organized by the Bar Harbor Chamber of Commerce. The Bar Harbor Garden Club will hold a brief ceremony on Memorial Day at 11 a.m. at the Blue Star marker on Route 3 at the head of Mount Desert Island.

The public is encouraged to participate in this tribute to the armed forces. The Blue Star Memorial program began with a planting by the New Jersey Council of Garden Clubs in 1944 as a living memorial to veterans of World War II. The Blue Star Highway system covers thousands of miles across the continental United States, Alaska and Hawaii.

CAMDEN: 9 a.m. - Camden Public Landing Ceremony with wreath and rifle salute. Representative Vicki Doudera will speak and the wreath ceremony will honor all Naval and Merchant Marine units from several wars and conflicts. The Camden Hills Regional High School band will play and perform “Taps.” At the end of the harbor ceremony, all participants will assemble with other units at Route 1 and Camden Streets. 9:30 a.m. - Camden Memorial Day parade. Forms at Route 1 and Camden Streets. Stops will be made at the Conway Monument, Village Green War Memorial “Wall of Names,” Harbor Park Civil War Statue and Mountain View Cemetery Memorial and flag pole for wreath laying and rifle salutes. 10:15 a.m. (approximately) - Arrive at Mountain View Cemetery for ceremony.

DEXTER: The parade begins at 10 a.m. and will go up Main Street, then to Church Street and Dam Street at Veterans Memorial Park.

DOVER-FOXCROFT: Chadbourne-Merrill American Legion Post #29 of Dover-Foxcroft will be holding a Memorial Day Parade at 10 AM. The parade will begin in front of Dave’s World, with the procession moving to Monument Square for a memorial, then continues over the bridge with a Wreath Ceremony for those military members who passed away at sea. The Foxcroft Academy Marching Band will take part in the parade along with local organizations and businesses.

ELLSWORTH: Parade starts on Main Street at 10am. The parade will be from State Street, to School Street to Main Street with a wreath laying on the bridge that will stop traffic for approximately 10 minutes. The parade will then turn back up State Street and end at City Hall with a ceremony.

GREENVILLE: Parade is on Pritham Avenue, parade starts at the American Legion Hall at 12 p.m. and continues down Pritham Avenue to the Katahdin River and then ends with a ceremony at the cemetery.

HALLOWELL: The parade will form between 9:15 and 9:30 a.m. in front of the Post hall on Second Street. The parade will proceed south to Temple Street, east to Water Street, then North Street to the Hallowell Cemetery. A ceremony with honors is scheduled at the Civil War monument. The parade will reform and continue through the cemetery to Veterans' Park, where a second ceremony is planned. A service at Hallowell Waterfront Park will complete the events.

LINCOLNVILLE

1 p.m. - Lincolnville Parade. All parade units will assemble at the Lincolnville Central School, marching through town to the Lincolnville War Memorial Honor Roll for a ceremony with wreath laying and rifle salute. 2 p.m. - Lincolnville Beach ceremony at Frohock Bridge.

The ceremonies will conclude after the event in Lincolnville. If there is inclement weather and the above events cannot be held, the Camden-Rockport ceremony will be held at the Strom auditorium at Camden Hills Regional High School at 11 a.m. The Lincolnville ceremony will be held at the Lincolnville Central School at 1 p.m. For any veterans who wish to participate but cannot walk in the parades, please call Jeff Sukeforth at 691-2270 to arrange to ride in a car. Those who have questions concerning any of the Memorial Day events should also call Sukeforth.

MONMOUTH: The Monmouth Fire Department will offer a breakfast at the fire station from 7am-10am for a cost of $6 per person, or a family of 4 can eat for $20. Veterans eat free. Parade begins at 11am at Cumston Hall, proceeding down Main Street to the Veterans' monument for a ceremony.

NORTHEAST HARBOR: A Memorial Day parade will start at Mount Desert Elementary School at 10:30 a.m. and proceed to the marina. A ceremony will follow the parade at The Joseph Musetti Veterans Memorial Park on Sea Street. It is expected to conclude at noon. The event is sponsored by the Northeast Harbor American Legion Post 103.

OLD TOWN: Veterans of all eras will be honored during Old Town’s sixth annual “We Honor Veterans” celebration, including a 5K run/walk and parade, to be directly followed by a ceremony and concert at Riverfront Park, in downtown Old Town on May 27. The events will kick off with the 5K race/walk beginning and ending at the Old Town-Orono YMCA on 472 Stillwater Ave. Registration begins at 8 a.m. with the race starting at 9 a.m. All proceeds will benefit the Y’s scholarships for veterans; pre-registration is $8, while day-of registration is $10. At 11 a.m., the Memorial Day parade will begin at Old Town High School and work its way down Main St.

ROCKLAND; The City of Rockland will observe Memorial Day on Monday, May 27, at 10:30 a.m., with a ceremony and parade.

Units participating in the parade will assemble at the Rockland Public Landing at 9:30 a.m. The parade will stop at Chapman Park for the Memorial Day Ceremony. Any members of the Armed Service currently serving or Veterans of all wars and conflicts are invited to participate, as well as walkers or bicycles wishing to honor the day, are asked to assemble at 9:30 a.m., at the Rockland Public Landing.

After the ceremonies at Chapman Park, the parade will travel down Main Street to the Intersection of Route 1 and Route 17.

ROCKPORT: The Camden Hills marching band, led by Nancy Rowe, will perform at the Rockville Cemetery at 8 a.m. on Memorial Day, Monday, May 27 and at 8:15 a.m. at the West Rockport Cemetery.

11 a.m. - Town of Rockport Parade forms at the Rockport Post Office.

11:45 a.m. - Lunch for Legion members, Camden Hills Regional High School band and veterans at the Rockport Masonic Center.

SEARSMONT: From 8:00-9:00 am, the Pinwheel Bros. will play in front of the old fire station, songs of WWII era and just before the parade begins at 9am, a couple of patriotic favorites will be played. A short service will begin with the Pastor opening the ceremony, with a wreath layingin front of the monument. The parade route is from Appleton Ridge going towards the center of town heading on 131 N past the Post Office, where it ends. Its a short route, people who will be walking are to line up at the Town Office driveway, antique cars and the bands. There will be road closures starting at 8:30.

SEARSPORT: The Searsport Memorial Day parade starts at 9 a.m. from the Public Safety building.

SIDNEY: The Town of Sidney will hold its 2019 Memorial Parade starting at 10 a.m., Monday, May 27, from the Sidney Grange Memorial, Middle Road.

SKOWHEGAN: Parade at 10am, followed by a ceremony at Veterans Park on Water Street. The parade route will begin at the intersection of Dyer Street and Madison Avenue (Route 201) and turn left heading south towards downtown Skowhegan. The parade will then take a left onto Water Street and travel through the downtown ending at Skowhegan Veterans Park. Additional event parking and float parking is available at the Catholic Church just past the park on Water Street. Traffic will be stopped for the parade on the corresponding streets during the parade.

SOUTHWEST HARBOR: The American Legion Post 69-sponsored parade begins at 9 a.m. with a ceremony at the Eugene M. Norwood Square at the intersection of Main Street and Seal Cove Road. From there, the parade travels south on Main Street to Veterans Memorial Park. Members of U.S. Coast Guard Station Southwest Harbor and the Southwest Harbor Fire Department will lead the color guard. Bands from Pemetic Elementary School and the Tremont Consolidated School will play. Brief speeches and recitations of “In Flanders Fields” and Abraham Lincoln’s “Gettysburg Address” are planned.

TOGUS: VA Maine HCS will be conducting the annual Memorial Day Observance in the Togus National Cemetery on Monday May 27. The observance will be first conducted in the East Cemetery and then immediately followed in the West Cemetery. The observance is for Veterans and the general public. Please meet in the B205 parking lot NLT 7:45am and cars will depart for the East Cemetery promptly at 8:00am.

WARREN: 10:30 a.m. — Ceremony at the veterans monument near the Warren Post Office. Parade will proceed to the bridge on Main Street.

WASHINGTON: 9 a.m. — Starting at the Fire Station. Washington Historical Society will serve muffins, coffee and juice. The Parade of Wheels (bicycles, scooters, etc., non-motorized) will gather at the same time in the parking lot. Youngsters are especially encouraged to decorate their bikes in honor of the holiday. 10 a.m. — Everyone is welcome to join in a procession to the town monument for a brief remembrance ceremony for those who died in military service.

WALDOBORO: 8 a.m. — Line up for parade in municipal parking lot.

9 a.m. — Parade begins, and will cross over Route 1 and follow down Jefferson Street, right on main street, and down the hill to the monument at Pine Street. All veterans are invited to participate and ride in decorated vehicles. Parade will be led by a police vehicle, Grand Marshal vehicle, the Lincoln County Color Guard; the Waldoboro American Legion Color Guard; the Firing Squad; fire department marchers; Boy Scouts; Girl Scouts; baseball Little Leagues; vintage cars and trucks; emergency vehicles; and fire trucks. Students are invited to march in the parade with decorated bicycles , scooters, or wagons in a red, white, and blue theme, or if to walk in the parade holding a flag donated by the American Legion. This year's speaker will be Waldoboro American Legion, Charles C. Lilly Post 149 Commander Donna Wallace,.who is retired from the Air Force at the rank of lieutenant colonel, after 34 years of service. The ceremony invocation prayer will be given by Minister of Music Tim Connelly of the Word of Life Church in Waldoboro. The Tolley Sisters from Waldoboro will be singing the national anthem and "God Bless America" at the conclusion of the ceremony. Decorated wreaths will be placed at the municipal building monument, American Legion Hall and the Pine Street memorial. Army veteran Carol Brazier, and Post 149 member, will carry a ceremonial wreath to toss into the Medomak River.

WATERVILLE: The Waterville Memorial Day parade will be at 10 a.m. Monday, May 27. Participants will assemble at Head of Falls at 9 a.m.

The parade will proceed to Veterans Memorial Park, where there will be a ceremony. The event typically concludes by noon. For any questions related to the Memorial Day Parade, contact the Florest J. Pare VFW post 873-0908.