Memorial Day ceremony held in Pittsfield

A small ceremony was held at Veterans Park in Pittsfield Monday to honor fallen soldiers.

A crowd spread out around the area to maintain social distancing.

Speeches were given with the aid of a megaphone.

A wreath was laid at the foot of the memorial and taps were played.

"With this time of social distancing and all the difficulties that we have, it's important more than ever to remember how many people have actually given their lives that we could be free," said Chaplain (COL) Andrew Gibson. "And so even though we couldn't have the traditional parade and the traditional speeches, it's good that we would have small things such as this."

Following the ceremony, the flags were raised back to full-staff.