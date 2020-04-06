Member of Maine State Police tests positive for COVID-19

A member of the Maine State Police has tested positive for COVID-19, according to public safety spokesman Steve McCausland.

The person had been working at the northbound weigh station on the Maine Turnpike in York.

State police were notified of the case on Saturday and immediately shut down the weigh station, McCausland said. The weigh station was expected to reopen on Monday after undergoing a deep clean.

Officials have notified anyone who may have had contact with the person.

The person is doing well and is in "good spirits," McCausland said.