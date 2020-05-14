Melt food truck now in Ellsworth

​A locally-owned food truck has made its way to Ellsworth this week.

Melt is now parked at 337 High Street right next to Dunkin.

They offer a variety of specialty cheesy sandwiches and french fries.

The truck can usually be found on the Bangor waterfront and at local fairs, but because of coronavirus, they have gotten creative.

“It will be a little bit of a different season for us than what we have experienced in the past, but this is only our fourth day here, and what we can say is the Ellsworth community has come out for us big time. They have supported us. We have had excellent success so far and we are just so thankful.”

Melt offers online ordering and window ordering.

They plan on staying in Ellsworth for another week then heading back to Bangor.

For a full schedule and menu, visit Melt on Facebook.