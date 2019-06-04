Mega Millions drawing Tuesday night for $475 million jackpot

The Mega Millions grand prize has grown to the seventh-largest jackpot in the lottery’s history, after no tickets matched all six numbers in Friday night’s drawing.

An estimated $475 million jackpot will be up for grabs Tuesday night.

The year started with a $437 million winner. Last October, someone won the record-setting $1.537 billion prize. And in July 2018, a $543 million jackpot was claimed.

The Tuesday drawing will be held at 11 p.m. ET.

A jackpot winner must match all five numbers on the white balls, numbered 1 – 70, and the number on the gold Mega Ball, numbered 1 – 25.

Statistically, you only have a one in 302,575,350 chance of doing this.

If you win the jackpot on Tuesday, it’s time to make an important decision: Cash or annuity.

If you take the cash, you will receive a one-time lump sum payment equal to the value of the prize pool. For Tuesday’s drawing, that’s an estimated $307 million.

The annuity option will get you the entire value of the jackpot broken down into small payments over 30 years. Each payment will be 5% larger than the last, in order to combat inflation.

Whichever option you choose, taxes will apply.

Even if you don’t hit it big, there are still prizes of considerable amounts of cash to be won by matching fewer of the numbers.

Two tickets matched five white balls to win $1 million Friday night. The tickets were sold in New York and New Jersey.

Thirty-eight people won at least $10,000 by matching four white balls and the Mega Ball.

Nobody has won the grand prize since Hira Singh took home $50 million in the March 12 drawing.

When the top prize is finally won, the cash pool will reset at $40 million.

