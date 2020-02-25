BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - This handsome boy was brought to Bangor Humane Society due to the pets in the home not adjusting. Rico is now looking for a quieter home with no other animals and children who are over 13 years old.
Visit bangorhumane.org/adoption for more info on Rico and other animals up for adoption.
Meet Rico! He's available for adoption at the Bangor Humane Society
By News Desk |
Posted: Tue 7:23 AM, Feb 25, 2020
