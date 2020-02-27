Meet Harrison! He's up for adoption from North Florida Rescue

North Florida Animal Rescue is a group of dedicated volunteers that help rescue animals from high kill shelters in the Panhandle area of northwest Florida.

If you would like to make an appointment to see any of the animals in foster care, please submit an application and once approved, our fosters would be happy to accommodate you.

To get started:

1. Fill out an adoption application. Once we receive the application, a representative will be in touch.

2. Pass applicable checks (vet, landlord and home visit)

3. Set up a meet and greet!

4. ADOPT!

The adoption fee includes your dog/cat to be up to date on vaccines, dewormed, microchipped, spayed/neutered and current on monthly flea/tick/HW preventatives. The adoption fee also includes transport costs.

Adoption fees are as follow:

Dogs

7 years and under $425

Over 7 years $350

Kittens/Cats

Under 6 months $195

6 months to a year $145

Over a year $75

You can get in contact with North Florida Rescue by calling 207 838-4170 or visit nfrmaine.org

