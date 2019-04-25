Meet 'Happy Chappy' from the North Florida Animal Rescue

Caitlin Jaird of the North Florida Animal Rescue was a guest on TV5 Morning News, but it was her companion that grabbed all the attention.

She introduced us to a bubbly 18 month old dog named Happy Chappy, who is now up for adoption.

Jaird outlined a list of qualities that would make this Pub Beagle Hound Mix at total keeper.

"He is a great family dog, he will be a great running partner and he always has a smile on his face," said Jaird.

Visit nfrmaine.org for more information on how to adopt Happy Chappy, and or other shelter animals.

