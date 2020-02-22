Meet Cali! She's the newest member of the Presque Isle Police Department

Sergeant Tyler Cote of the Presque Isle Police Department has a new partner, a-year-and-a half old yellow lab named Cali. Together this dynamic duo are fighting all kinds of crime throughout the county community.

Courtesy: Presque Isle Police Dept.

"Its been an incredible experience its a lot of extra work we're training 7 days a week and we're basically on call for 24 hours a day 7 days a week not only in Presque Isle but all of Aroostook County," said Cote.

And that travel doing police work throughout the county has resulted in a strong collaborations with several law enforcement departments.

"We've traveled to Caribou to help Caribou PD we've traveled to Fort Fairfield to assist their police department and State Police so, its kind of always gotta have your phone on you and be ready for that call where they might need your canine for a sniff of a vehicle search warrants or anything that there may be drugs," Cote explained.

Cote and Cali are one of two canine teams in Aroostook County. The other team is with the Aroostook County Sheriff's Office.

Cote and Cali have been together 6 months now after training at the Maine Criminal Justice Academy and graduating from the Maine State Police K9 Program this past December.

Cote says the work is rewarding. They're taking a bite out of crime, especially the County's drug problem.

"I definitely can't see it decreasing pretty much on a steady level right now we're trying as much as we can," said Cote.

And part of the way to do more is having more resources and more canine teams like Cote and Cali to cover more of Aroostook County.

"There is talk as far as there being five total canine narcotics dogs in the County in the New Year. I think there's three other departments that will be going to canine school in August," Cote explained.