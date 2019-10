A Medway man who's accused of being drunk when he caused a crash that killed his wife has been formally charged with manslaughter.

Police say in August, 31-year-old Joshua Bell overcorrected his pick-up and rolled it over on I-95 near Lincoln.

His wife, 36-year-old Stephanie Bell was thrown from the vehicle.

Police say heroin and methamphetamine were found at the scene.

Bell also faces charges of drug possession and OUI.

He is being held without bail.