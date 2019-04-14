Medway man arrested for drug trafficking in Orland, Saturday

State Police said a report of a man passed out behind the wheel led to an arrest in Orland Saturday.

Authorities said 36-year-old, Jon Ladd, of Medway was arrested for aggravated trafficking of drugs after a trooper responded to the scene.

They said Ladd showed signs of recent drug use. Police found drug paraphernalia and after searching the car, they said 10 grams of suspected fentanyl/heroin and more than $1,700 in cash.

Police believe the cash is from the sale of illegal drugs.