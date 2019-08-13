Medway man appears in court after drugs found at scene of fatal crash

Police say heroin and methamphetamine were found at the scene of a fatal Friday night crash on I-95 near Lincoln.

The husband of the woman who died in that crash was in court today on drug charges.

Police are looking into whether or not drugs played a role in the crash that killed 36-year-old Stephanie Bell.

They tell us 31-year-old Joshua Bell overcorrected the pickup and rolled it over...his wife was thrown from the vehicle.

According to Deputy District Attrorney Devon DeMarco, "Fatality investigations are some of our most detailed investigations so they do take a while. As the investigation progresses, if we feel that it is appropriate to bring more charges we would file charges at a later date. As of right now, this is proceeding as a drug case."

Bell is being held on $500 bail.

