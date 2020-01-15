Medway 2nd grader awarded an all-expense paid trip to Space Camp in Alabama

Students at Opal Myrick Elementary School in East Millinocket had a visitor Wednesday.

Jennifer Therrien, the Challenger Learning Center Education Director was on hand to help students learn more about the current space mission.

During the presentation, astronauts Christina Koch and Jessica Meir were making history yet again, with their second all-female spacewalk outside the International Space Station.

For months, Meir and Koch have been inspiring kids around the world.

Including 2nd grader, Sunny Hafford who is over the moon about space.

"Early on she wanted to put a solar system up in her bedroom. She is always thinking about space and looking at the stars. Her aunt bought her a telescope a few years ago and we just have these great night skies up here so, she's been looking up for years,” said Sunny’s mom, Jennifer.

In addition to the presentation, students got the chance to witness 8-year-old Sunny get quite the surprise.

"You're going to Huntsville, Alabama girl!"

Sunny was awarded a national LEGO City award for Space Camp held at the US Space and Rocket Center in Huntsville, Alabama this spring.

She is one of 50 children across the United States to receive an all-expense paid trip to the camp.

"I am really excited” said Sunny. “This is probably the best day of my life!"

Sunny says she’s been following Meir and Koch’s journey to space.

She, too dreams of becoming an astronaut and she’s willing to do what she can to make it happen.

"I'm going to try my hardest. Do my best. I'm going to try and get up there one day and if I do, woah! If I don't, well I tried and that's what matters,” said Hafford.

"This girl has really got it. She's going to be something special. She is something special,” said her 2nd grade teacher, Angela Hutchins.

Sunny’s parents were there to watch her excitement. They, too believe she could become another Mainer to make history in space.

"She's very determined. I wouldn't be surprised at all to see her in space. And her name is Sunny so it's kind of perfect. It's meant to be!"

