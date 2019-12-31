Medomak Valley High School graduate sues former principal and school's social worker

A Medomak Valley High School graduate has filed a lawsuit against a former principal accusing him of sexual harassment.

The woman, who is now 19, filed the complaint in federal court against 58-year-old Andrew Cavanaugh and the school's social worker, 46-year-old Chuck Nguyen.

According to court documents, during the student's junior and senior years, Cavanaugh allegedly sent her sexually suggestive text messages on a nearly daily basis, bought her a car, and repeatedly asked her to move in with him.

When the student spoke to Nguyen about the Cavanaugh's behavior, she says she was told the principal was only being nice to her.

Cavanaugh resigned from his position in December 2017 shortly after police were notified about alleged inappropriate contact with the student.

An investigation by the Knox County Sheriff's Office did not lead to criminal charges.