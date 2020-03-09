Medicare 101 classes

Courtney Cowan of Northeast Planning Associates is offering Medicare 101 courses at three local area adult education programs. I will be at the Mid-Maine Regional Adult Community Education center at the Waterville High School on Tuesday, March 24 and Tuesday, May 5 at 6:00 p.m.; the Lawrence Adult Education center in Fairfield on Wednesday, March 25 and Wednesday, May 6 at 6:00 pm; and the RSU54/MSAD54 Adult & Community Education center at the Skowhegan Area High School on Thursday, March 26 and Thursday, May 7 at 6:00 p.m.

For any individual who is newly eligible for Medicare or will be in the near future this session will cover a wide variety of information to assist you in navigating the waters. We will review how to obtain Medicare, when you are eligible and many other important topics including supplemental insurance to compliment original Medicare. It is important to remember that Medicare is not one size fits all and every individual has different needs. Anyone with questions about Medicare will find these sessions helpful.

To register for any of the classes I am conducting you may use the web links below and search "Medicare 101" or find them on my website: www.courtneycowan.com Click on the Resources tab.

Waterville: https://midmaine.coursestorm.com

Skowhegan: https://msad54.maineadulted.org

Fairfield: https://fairfield.coursestorm.com

Courtney Cowan (license #PRR252278) offers insurance products through Northeast Planning Associates, Inc., a licensed insurance agency.> We will review how to obtain Medicare, when you are eligible and many other important topics including supplemental insurance to compliment original Medicare. It is important to remember that Medicare is not one size fits all and every individual has different needs. Anyone with questions about Medicare will find these sessions helpful.

To register for any of the classes I am conducting you may use the web links below and search "Medicare 101" or find them on my website: www.courtneycowan.com Click on the Resources tab.

Waterville: https://midmaine.coursestorm.com

Skowhegan: https://msad54.maineadulted.org

Fairfield: https://fairfield.coursestorm.com

Courtney Cowan (license #PRR252278) offers insurance products through Northeast Planning Associates, Inc., a licensed insurance agency.>