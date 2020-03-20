Medical study shows children less at risk to COVID-19

A recently published report on the coronavirus shines a light on new information about how it effects our children.

The report should offer some relief for parents and their children.

Published in the medical journal Pediatrics states that while infants and toddlers are vulnerable to the virus - children in general aren't as at-risk to contract it.

And if they do get it - the symptoms are less severe.

TV5 spoke with Dr. Sheena Whittaker, she works at Northern Light in Ellsworth.

She says less at risk does not mean kids aren't at risk, to themselves or others.

"Try not to be with big groups of people," she said. "We certainly don't want kids getting sick but even more importantly we don't want them getting sick and then giving it to their elderly grandparents or other elderly people who might be immuno-compromised. So with some illnesses especially influenza we worry both about the elderly and the young with corona we are not as worried about the young as we have been about the elderly."

Dr Whittaker said that most at risk are those over the age of 70.

