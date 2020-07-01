Medical professionals asking people to be careful 4th of July weekend

With 4th of July weekend nearly here, medical professionals are asking folks to take extra precautions to stay safe.

Fewer public fireworks displays are planned this year, so more people could be setting off their own.

This could increase the risk of serious burns.

A local doctor we talked to says if your burn is near your hands, face, or feet and the skin is blistered you should get medical help.

He's also reminding people about the dangers of not wearing a helmet while driving an ATV.

If you suffer a head injury and lose consciousness, that's a sign to see a doctor, too.

Dr. James Hildebrand says, “We are fully prepared in the emergency department if anyone needs to come in. We have our own masking protocols. We are wearing masks and taking every precautions to see every patient regardless of symptoms. So our department is safe and we want you to be safe as well.”

Dr. Hildebrand is also reminding people to practice social distancing and to wear a face mask.