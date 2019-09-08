Medical issue causes crash on Interstate 95 Saturday, police say

A crash that injured four people and two dogs on Interstate 95 Saturday afternoon was caused by a medical incident, according to police.

Police responded to the crash on I-95 north of Augusta near mile marker 130 in Sidney around 1:30 and found two cars and a trailer in a ditch.

Police say 74-year-old Michael Moore of Texas was heading south when he and his passenger drifted into the passing lane and collided with 60-year-old Janet Arthur of Tennessee.

Arthur's passengers were taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

The Moore's were taken to the hospital for minor injuries as well.

Their dogs were kept safe by Animal Control Officers while their owners were being treated.

Moore told police at the hospital that he had a heart condition that caused him to "white" out which caused the crash.

Traffic was backed up for more than two hours as a result of the crash.