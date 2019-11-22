Medical examiner’s macabre humor leads to complaint

A state lawmaker is taking exception to the macabre humor that Maine’s chief medical examiner, Dr. Mark Flomenbaum, used in an old job posting.

The 2017 posting for a deputy medical examiner touted Maine’s benefits like a “really short season for decomposing bodies” and the fact that others are “lost at sea.”

The Bangor Daily News reports that state Rep. Jeff Evangelos, of Friendship, complained about the job posting to Attorney General Aaron Frey.

This is not the first complaint made to the AG's office asking for a review of Flomenbaum’s credibility.