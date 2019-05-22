Medical bills of man shot presented as evidence in excessive force civil trial on Wednesday

The civil trial for an Augusta police officer accused of using excessive force in a shooting continues today in federal court in Bangor.

Jason Begin was on release from Riverview Psychiatric Hospital in 2015 when told he was going to be re-admitted.

That led to an incident where where Officer Laura Drouin shot Begin.

Drouin's attorneys says her actions we reasonable because she believed begin posed a threat to others.

But Begin's attorneys say Officer Drouin used excessive force.

Begin's medical bills totaling $313,000 were presented as evidence today.

His mother testified saying the shooting left him disabled and unable to do things he enjoys like riding his bike.

Begin is asking for $2.5 million in damages.