Medford man shot by police remains hospitalized, prosecutors plan to file several charges against him

A Medford man who was shot by police last week remains in a Bangor hospital.

According to the District Attorney's Office, 40-year-old Douglas Hazen is facing a warrant from 2017 for eluding an officer.

Last Friday, police say Hazen didn't stop when a deputy tried to pull him over and continued to his home on partridge lane.

That's where authorities say an armed confrontation took place and Hazen was shot.

Prosecutors say they plan to charge Hazen with criminal threatening with a firearm, failure to stop, and operating after suspension.

