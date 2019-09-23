Medford man involved in armed confrontation with police sentenced to two years in jail

A Medford man who was shot by police in April, has been sentenced to two years in jail after pleading no contest to several charges.

40-year-old Douglas Hazen was charged with criminal threatening with a firearm, failing to stop for an officer, and driving after suspension.

Police tried to pull him over, but he kept driving, which led to an armed confrontation at Hazen's house.

He was wanted at that time for eluding an officer in November of 2017...He also pled no contest to that charge today.

