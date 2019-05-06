Medford man involved in officer involved shooting makes first court appearance

DOVER-FOXCROFT, Maine. (WABI)- A Medford man involved in a police-involved shooting last month was in court today.
40-year-old Douglas Hazen is charged with criminal threatening with a firearm, failing to stop and driving after suspension.
He's being treated at a Bangor hospital.
Last month officers tried to pull Hazen over on arrest warrants.
Police say he didn't pull over and an armed confrontation ensued.
Authorities say Hazen has a history of threatening police...including an incident four years ago.
"And during that incident, he made a point of saying to the officer that if he were caught again or if he got into any further confrontations, that he would be carrying a gun and that he would be using it."
Hazen is due back in court in June.