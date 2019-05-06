Medford man involved in officer involved shooting makes first court appearance

A Medford man involved in a police-involved shooting last month was in court today.

40-year-old Douglas Hazen is charged with criminal threatening with a firearm, failing to stop and driving after suspension.

He's being treated at a Bangor hospital.

Last month officers tried to pull Hazen over on arrest warrants.

Police say he didn't pull over and an armed confrontation ensued.

Authorities say Hazen has a history of threatening police...including an incident four years ago.

"And during that incident, he made a point of saying to the officer that if he were caught again or if he got into any further confrontations, that he would be carrying a gun and that he would be using it."

Hazen is due back in court in June.

