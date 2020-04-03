Meals on Wheels receives extra federal funding

The Meals on Wheels program has received additional federal funding to serve older adults because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

There are Meals on Wheels programs all over the state, and they want folks to know they are open, and available with just a phone call.

The Eastern Area Agency on Aging says there’s been a rise in people calling for the service in recent weeks.

And they strongly encourage anyone in need to reach out to them.

“There is a segment of the population that still isn’t getting served,” said Dyan Walsh, Executive Director of Eastern Area Agency on Aging. “And the longer that the social isolating and the sheltering in place goes on, we know the more difficulty people are going to have to get food.”

To get in touch with Meals on Wheels, call the Eastern Area Agency on Agency at 207-941-2865. They’re also taking on any volunteers who want to help with deliveries.