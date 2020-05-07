Despite pandemic, Meals on Wheels programs still serving seniors

Meals on Wheels programs across the state are seeing an increase in demand due to the pandemic.

meals on wheels

“We’re able to keep up with the meals. It’s pretty amazing what we can do,” said Gary Hurtubise, a chef for Spectrum Generations.

Spectrum Generations is just one of the many programs across the state that helps provide healthy meals to those seniors or those home bound.

Despite the pandemic, they’re delivering about 1,400 meals to folks across six counties.

The program has faced some challenges in the past couple months, especially when it comes to their number of volunteers.

“As we lost about 96 volunteers that we definitely hope will come back post pandemic, another 140 volunteers stepped forward,” explained Spectrum Generations, President & CEO, Gerard Queally.

Some of those volunteers include members of the community who may be retired or who lost their job due to the pandemic.

Local law enforcement officers are helping prepare and deliver meals, too.

However, staff say that process looks a little different these days.

“Now, we’re dropping meals on the stoop or on the porch. They’re stepping back. They pick up the meals, and there’s not as much social exchange that normally would happen and that’s not a great thing,” said Queally.

To help keep in touch with those in need, staff have started call those individuals a couple of times a week.

They understand that times are tough, and they’re doing their best to boost morale.

“We keep it light here and make it enjoyable for our volunteers and they know they’re helping the community and it’s a good process we have going,” said Hurtubise.

Eastern Area Agency on Agency is also seeing an uptick in demand, particularly in the Bangor area. Last month they delivered more than 13,000 meals across four counties, thanks to a change in eligibility requirements.

“Anyone that’s 60 or older and social distancing is eligible now,” explained Tom Kenny, EAAA’s director of nutrition. “Normally with Meals on Wheels it’s anyone that is home bound otherwise isolated or unable to cook for themselves.”

Additional federal funding is also boosting both Meals on Wheels Programs.

“If we hadn’t received those funds then we definitely would have a waiting list right now,” said Kenny.

So, if you or someone you know is in need –don’t be afraid to reach out.

“Everything is made fresh and it’s really good food so give us a call,”said Kenny.

------

To learn more about EAAA’s Meals on Wheels Program visit: https://www.eaaa.org/meals-on-wheels/.

To make a donation to one of their programs visit: https://www.eaaa.org/donate-now/.

------

To learn more about Spectrum Generations Meals on Wheels Program visit: https://www.spectrumgenerations.org/nutrition-services/meals-wheels.

To make a donation to one of their programs visit: https://donatenow.networkforgood.org/spectrumgenerations.

