Meals offered to veterans for free or discounted rates on Monday

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) Veterans can enjoy free lunch at some spots Monday, and get discounts at others.
The Ellsworth Elks Lodge will serve breakfast from 6 to 9, burgers and hotdogs from 11 to 2, and a spaghetti dinner from 4 to 7.
It's all free.
Hospitals in Blue Hill and Ellsworth will open their cafeterias to treat veterans to lunch from 11 to 1.
Seasons Restaurant in Bangor is offering a meal to those who have served, up to $15 in value.
And all Anglers Restaurants will do likewise.
**Please note, this list is not all inclusive, it is compiled from information sent to us by email.