McDonald's Classic charity golf tournament tees off in Bangor

Golfers braved the humidity at Bangor Municipal Golf Course for charity on Monday.

The annual "Heroes, Hope, and Healing McDonald's Golf Classic" tee'd off in an effort to raise money for Parent and Playroom at the Raish Peavey Haskell Children's Cancer and Treatment Center.

Tourney organizers expected to set a new record in money raised- well over the goal of seventy thousand.

"We've got a great board, a great committee, and so many sponsors," said the tournament's Board Chairman, Jeff Solari. "Obviously thirty-something teams teams are out here today, all trying to raise some money just to help local kids. If worse comes to worse and they have to battle cancer, we just wanna do everything we can do to help them win that fight."

The tournament also underwrites the cost of Camp Hope, which provides a summer camp experience for kids being treated for cancer or blood disorders.

