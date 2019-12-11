McCormack Building Supply continues on after fire, thanks to drive of employees and help from community

Two months ago Wednesday, a huge fire ripped through McCormack Building Supply in Winslow.

But they never closed, and they're coming back strong.

McCormack recently opened up a retail store with office space less than a half mile from their original location.

They've also rented out warehouse space close by.

Owner and Vice President Steve Farnham says they've persevered thanks to the drive of his employees and a whole lot of community support.

"It's unknown what you really mean to the community. We're here, we're part of it, but you don't always see what you mean to the community," said Farnham. "And after the fire we're really seeing everybody pull together and really support us and support our employees with something special. It was great to be a part of it and we really appreciate it."

Farnham says it's early on in the process of rebuilding the old facility, but they're excited about what's to come.