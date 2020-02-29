McAuley Residence opening in Bangor

For more than 30 years, Northern Light Mercy Hospital's McAuley Residence in Portland has been helping women in recovery and their families.

The program provides comprehensive transitional housing for women with and without children who are in recovery from drug and alcohol dependency.

A McAuley Residence is opening in Bangor.

A house warming and work party took place Saturday at the home on Ohio Street.

Volunteers were there deep cleaning, making beds, and preparing the entire 13 bedroom home for families.

Those with Mercy Hospital say adding a location in Bangor will provide women in recovery and their families a safe place to call home.

Melissa Skahan, Vice President of Mission Integration at Mercy Hospital says, “We often serve people in Portland that really don't want to be in Portland. They may be from northern Maine. They may be from the Bangor area and this will allow them to stay closer to their family of origin, as well as really get the very best care."

The home is expected to open in 4-6 weeks.

