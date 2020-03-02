Mayo Regional Hospital officially joins Northern Light Healthcare

Northern Light Healthcare system has another hospital in its network.

Mayo Regional Hospital has become the 10th hospital in the Northern Light Network.

With years of financial struggles, officials with Mayo Hospital say this merger was necessary to continue to provide healthcare to the Piscataquis region.

"Well it's going to afford Mayo which was an independent rural hospital, a great deal of resources to help bring us back to financial liability and be able to continue to provide high quality healthcare here. And access services we were worried, our board was worried would eventually go away if we did not join with a larger healthcare system," says Marie Vienneau, President of Northern Light Mayo Hospital.

Officials with Northern Light addressed concerns for those who may worry about another smaller hospital joining the network.

"What I would say first of all is just to look at our record. The growth that we've experienced over the past decade or so has been significant. But all that it's done is provide additional resources for people all over Maine," says Michelle Hood, President/CEO Northern Light Health.

For more information on the merger, you can visit northernlighthealth.org/Mayo.