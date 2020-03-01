Mayo Regional Hospital merges with Northern Light Health

DOVER-FOXCORFT, Maine (WABI) - Mayo Regional Hospital is officially part of Northern Light Health. A spokesperson for the hospital made the announcement Sunday.
This makes Mayo Regional Hospital the tenth hospital of Northern Light Health.
Michelle Hood, President and CEO of Northern Light Health will join the president and CEO of Mayo Regional Hospital Monday morning for a press conference.
Employees will sign a banner depicting Mayo's new logo under the Northern Light Health brand.
State officials gave the green light to the merger in January.