Mayo Regional Hospital may soon become part of Northern Light Health

The board that oversees Mayo Regional Hospital in Dover-Foxcroft has voted to proceed with a proposed merger with Northern Light Health.

The merger still needs approval from the Northern Light board and lawmakers.

The Mayo board also voted to tax the 13 communities it serves if needed to balance its debt.

The total amount of the tax in 2019 would be a little more than $1 million.

The hospital president says it was the last thing they wanted to do, but the rural hospital is facing rising costs and other challenges.