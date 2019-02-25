Mayo Regional Hospital Board to vote on merger with Northern Light

There will be a vote Wednesday night on a plan to merge Mayo Regional hospital with Northern Light Health.

Discussions began in 2013 to partner the Dover-Foxcroft healthcare facility with a larger organization. Northern Light Health came into the picture in 2015.

Like many other rural hospitals facing financial stresses, Mayo has struggled to stay afloat with rising Medicare costs, an aging population and charity care.

Earlier this month, the hospital announced it was closing its primary care office in Guilford.

Many in Piscataquis County rely on Mayo Regional for their healthcare services.

Those involved with the merger say that won't change.

"We believe that it would bring a future of high quality, sustainable healthcare," says Mayo Regional Hospital President and CEO Marie Vienneau. "That we would be able to work with them to better recruit and retain providers. That we would be financially better off. And we would be able to also collaborate with our partner hospital in Piscataquis County, which is Northern Light CA Dean Hospital in Greenville."

If the Mayo Regional Board approves the merger, it would still need legislative approval among other steps.

The entire process is expected to take at least nine months.