May storm brings snow to much of the state

Paul Merrill says, "It's a little bit crazy that it is May but it is not completely out of the realm of possibility because it is Maine. I'm sure this isn't the latest time of the year we have had to plow snow or have a snow event."

Paul Merrill with the Maine DOT says he had a full crew on today and was ready to take on this May snowstorm.

"We treat this the same way we treat any other storm. It doesn't matter that it is May, it doesn't matter if it's Christmas Day or Fourth of July. Dallas Plantation up by Rangely got seven inches of plowable snow. Really only plowing in the farthest west and north reaches of the state."

Other parts of the state saw between 2 to 4 inches of snow.

Paul says clean up is easier because of fewer people on the road.

"This time we do have the luxury of a little less traffic being on the road because of COVID. We've seen traffic down consistently across the state."

With winds expected to reach up to 45 miles an hour and the snow being wet and heavy, power outages are likely.

Judy Long says, "We have crews on standby over the weekend anticipating that the weather may cause some power outages. We met on Saturday morning and are meeting again later today to make sure the plan continues to be appropriate."

Judy Long with Emera Maine says they know how crucial it is to have power at a time where everyone is quarantined.

"People are working at home, people are doing schoolwork at home, and so it is particularly important that you have your power."

She says much of their focus is on northern Maine and the coast.

"In northern Maine, that wet, heavy snow may bring down some trees and tree limbs. Particularly those weakened my some previous storms we had this spring. On the coast, there is the potential for elevated winds. So we are keeping watch there to make sure we can safely respond if winds start having an impact."