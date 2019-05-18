The month of May is National Hepatitis Awareness Month.

Hepatitis A is typically a foodborne illness which is usually temporary.

Types B and C are more serious and may cause chronic infections.

People who are exposed to bodily fluids, for example, those who work in healthcare or first responders are most at risk for Hepatitis B.

Hepatitis C is the most serious strain.

"People born between 1945 and 1965, have ever used IV drugs, have had a blood transfusion before 1992, have ever been incarcerated, have had an unregulated tattoo, those are the people that should consider getting tested for Hepatitis C."

To learn more you can visit cdc.gov/hepatitis