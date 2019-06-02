Mattawmkeag man who lead police on high-speed chase in May apprehended

Officials with the East Millinocket Department say a Mattawmkeag man lead who lead them on a high-speed chase in May was apprehended today in Lincoln.

Police say 38-year-old Alton Whitney who is also known as Jake faces multiple charges including eluding a police officer, driving to endanger and criminal speed.

According to the East Millinocket Police Department, last month an officer stopped Whitney's car near on a road in Medway.

Police say at the time, Whitney provided them with a fake name.

They said Whitney fled the scene and a high-speed chase ensued.

They say the pursuit reached speeds of more than 100 miles per hour.

It ended on the Kimball Road in Woodville where police say Whitney left the vehicle and fled into the woods.

After his arrest today, Whitney was taken to Penobscot County Jail.

