Woman dies after Mattawamkeag fire

One woman has died after fire swept through her Mattawamkeag home Saturday night.

Neighbors reported fire coming from the Main Street home around 8 p.m.

Investigators recovered a body Sunday morning in a bedroom believed to be that of 59-year-old Robin Stratton.

We're told positive identification work will be completed by the State Medical Examiner's Office and likely the State Police DNA lab.

Officials say Stratton lived with her granddaughter. She was not home at the time the fire broke out.

No word on what caused the fire.

Officials say this is the 18th fire death in 2019.

