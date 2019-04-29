Mattawamkeag man pleads not guilty to mailing illegally made copies of movies

A man from Mattawamkeag facing federal charges for copying and selling pirated movies has pleaded not guilty to mail fraud.

51-year-old Douglas Gordon has already pleaded not guilty to copyright infringement.

Gordon owned the former Edge Video stores in Bangor and Brewer which are now closed.

Court documents say for at least the last five years, Gordon mailed poor quality copies of movies to people who thought they were buying authentic DVDs.

On the copyright infringement charges, court documents say Gordon unlawfully reproduced tens of thousands of copyright-protected movies starting in 2010.

Federal agents reportedly warned Gordon twice over the years to stop.

At least five companies are listed in court documents as victims, including Walt Disney, Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer and Mercury Pictures.

